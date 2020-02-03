All apartments in Rose Hill
Rose Hill, VA
5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:02 AM

5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE

5846 Governors Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Rose Hill
Location

5846 Governors Hill Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
garage
This is a rarely available opportunity for a renter to enjoy the amenities of being able to easily access all major transportation options including METRO, Amtrak, Transit Buses, fine dining in around Historic Old Town Alexandria, Washington National Harbor MGM, Pentagon and Military Bases. This extraordinary property features HARDWOOD FLOORS in all stair cases, MAIN LEVEL and UPPER LEVEL. The MAIN entry level features open floor plan perfect for entertaining, formal dining and family gathering The step down formal living room overlooking the formal dining room with butler pantry. an additional bedroom/office/den with full en-suite bathroom, family room with gas fireplace walk out to 16'x19' maintenance deck with retractable covering, the open breakfast area and gourmet kitchen is with granite countertops. The master bedroom features tray ceiling with ceiling fan, 2 walk-in closets, soaking tub, shower room, vanity dressing and enclosed toilet. The lower level has nine foot ceilings and several rooms including recreation room, office/studio/den, a large storage roman full bathroom. The automatic two car garage door is accessed from recreation area. The owner just replace the 2 zone HVAC system. The property is tenant occupied and the Owner is related to agent. Call for appointment for showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE have any available units?
5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

