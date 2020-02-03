5846 GOVERNORS HILL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking garage

This is a rarely available opportunity for a renter to enjoy the amenities of being able to easily access all major transportation options including METRO, Amtrak, Transit Buses, fine dining in around Historic Old Town Alexandria, Washington National Harbor MGM, Pentagon and Military Bases. This extraordinary property features HARDWOOD FLOORS in all stair cases, MAIN LEVEL and UPPER LEVEL. The MAIN entry level features open floor plan perfect for entertaining, formal dining and family gathering The step down formal living room overlooking the formal dining room with butler pantry. an additional bedroom/office/den with full en-suite bathroom, family room with gas fireplace walk out to 16'x19' maintenance deck with retractable covering, the open breakfast area and gourmet kitchen is with granite countertops. The master bedroom features tray ceiling with ceiling fan, 2 walk-in closets, soaking tub, shower room, vanity dressing and enclosed toilet. The lower level has nine foot ceilings and several rooms including recreation room, office/studio/den, a large storage roman full bathroom. The automatic two car garage door is accessed from recreation area. The owner just replace the 2 zone HVAC system. The property is tenant occupied and the Owner is related to agent. Call for appointment for showing