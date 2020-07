Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking tennis court fireplace ice maker

Freshly painted 3 bdrms and 3.5 baths with attic for storage and fully finished basement. Great commuter area- just minutes from all major highways, steps from bus lines, and 1 mile to the Van Dorn blue line metro. Owner/Agent- plz text or email. 2 parking spaces are included. No smokers, plz. Tennis Cts@HS acro st&Kingstown and shops more.2 parking spaces.