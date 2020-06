Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace carpet

ESPECIALLY NICE and REDUCED! Neutral paint thru out. Upper level is carpeted & lower level has vinyl planking.Large deck to watch the trees change colors. FRPL in basement Rec room. Sliders to deck & low maintenance rear yard. Smack dab between 2 Metro stations & near by Kingstowne, Rosehill, Hoffman & NAT'L Harbor. NO pets/smoking/vouchers. NMT 2 incomes to qualify. Min inc -$82,800. Cert funds req. LONG TERM LEASE CONSIDERED