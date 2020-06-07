5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Move in ready single family home featuring new carpeting, new roof in 2018, remodeled kitchen, remodeled baths. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. One car attached garage; new hot water heater in 2019; air handler 2012. Located within walking distance of local shopping center, library, elementary school, post office, bus stop, Anytime Fitness Center, and Lee District Park. Short drive to Huntington Metro. Convenient to Springfield Town Center and National Harbor. Approx 20 minutes to Fort Belvoir. Good commuting patterns to Pentagon and DC. Landlord will be installing new washer & dryer. Available immediately. No pets; no smoking; maximum two adults. Long term lease available. Click on link to apply online. https://apply.link/37W1EJX