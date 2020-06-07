All apartments in Rose Hill
Find more places like 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE

5007 Eastchester Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5007 Eastchester Circle, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Move in ready single family home featuring new carpeting, new roof in 2018, remodeled kitchen, remodeled baths. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. One car attached garage; new hot water heater in 2019; air handler 2012. Located within walking distance of local shopping center, library, elementary school, post office, bus stop, Anytime Fitness Center, and Lee District Park. Short drive to Huntington Metro. Convenient to Springfield Town Center and National Harbor. Approx 20 minutes to Fort Belvoir. Good commuting patterns to Pentagon and DC. Landlord will be installing new washer & dryer. Available immediately. No pets; no smoking; maximum two adults. Long term lease available. Click on link to apply online. https://apply.link/37W1EJX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE have any available units?
5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE have?
Some of 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5007 EASTCHESTER CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rose Hill Apartments with BalconyRose Hill Apartments with Gym
Rose Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRose Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rose Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America