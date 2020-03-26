4804 Upland Dr

Amenities

Bedroom with hardwood floors is available in house in a quiet neighborhood just a few miles from both Huntington and Van Dorn Metro stations. Room includes queen bed, TV stand, desk and chair and 49-inch flat screen TV (can also be provided unfurnished for those who have their own things).



There is off-street parking (driveway) and full use of the house, including kitchen, washer /dryer, and four-season outdoor hot tub. No long-term commitment; the lease is month-to-month. Available immediately.



The house comes with premium cable TV package (HBO, Showtime, etc) and high-speed internet. Utilities are not included but are capped at $75 per month (so you'll never pay more than 75 per month, which includes gas, water, electric, TV and internet).



If you're a responsible person who knows how to live well with others, are clean, courteous and respectful, than this is probably a good fit. I've had terrific roommates of all types -- male, female, straight, gay and those from a variety of ethnicities and backgrounds. I welcome diversity get along with everyone.



Credit imperfect? That's okay. I can usually work with people that have had some credit challenges in the past. There is an application fee ($30) for the background check.



If interested, please get in touch and I'll be happy to show you the house and answer any questions you may have.



(This rental is for one non-smoking person only. No need to ask if the room is available; if this post is still up, the room is available.)