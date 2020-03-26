All apartments in Rose Hill
Find more places like 4804 Upland Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
4804 Upland Dr
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:08 AM

4804 Upland Dr

4804 Upland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4804 Upland Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
internet access
dogs allowed
Bedroom with hardwood floors is available in house in a quiet neighborhood just a few miles from both Huntington and Van Dorn Metro stations. Room includes queen bed, TV stand, desk and chair and 49-inch flat screen TV (can also be provided unfurnished for those who have their own things).

There is off-street parking (driveway) and full use of the house, including kitchen, washer /dryer, and four-season outdoor hot tub. No long-term commitment; the lease is month-to-month. Available immediately.

The house comes with premium cable TV package (HBO, Showtime, etc) and high-speed internet. Utilities are not included but are capped at $75 per month (so you'll never pay more than 75 per month, which includes gas, water, electric, TV and internet).

If you're a responsible person who knows how to live well with others, are clean, courteous and respectful, than this is probably a good fit. I've had terrific roommates of all types -- male, female, straight, gay and those from a variety of ethnicities and backgrounds. I welcome diversity get along with everyone.

Credit imperfect? That's okay. I can usually work with people that have had some credit challenges in the past. There is an application fee ($30) for the background check.

If interested, please get in touch and I'll be happy to show you the house and answer any questions you may have.

(This rental is for one non-smoking person only. No need to ask if the room is available; if this post is still up, the room is available.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Upland Dr have any available units?
4804 Upland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 4804 Upland Dr have?
Some of 4804 Upland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 Upland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Upland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Upland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4804 Upland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4804 Upland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4804 Upland Dr offers parking.
Does 4804 Upland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4804 Upland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Upland Dr have a pool?
No, 4804 Upland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Upland Dr have accessible units?
No, 4804 Upland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Upland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 Upland Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4804 Upland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4804 Upland Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rose Hill Apartments with BalconyRose Hill Apartments with Gym
Rose Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRose Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rose Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America