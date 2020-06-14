All apartments in Rose Hill
4705 Split Rock Rd

4705 Split Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

4705 Split Rock Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Home on a Quiet Cul-de-sac - Property Id: 281861

Well-maintained Single Family Home on quiet Cul-de-Sac in a very nice and convenient location. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths on main level, plus living room, dining room, and kitchen with space to eat. Lower lever offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath, w/spacious family room, laundry/utility room with ample storage, furnace room with storage space, and a kitchenette. Lower-level Family Room opens to a brick patio. Upper-level Sun Room opens to a nice deck with stairs to the back yard. Beautiful corner lot lawn with garden area. Walking distance to Lee District Recreation Center. Couple miles to Huntington metro. Close to popular neighborhood coffee/pastry/sandwich shop and other retail, restaurants, newly-renovated Marshall Library, 495, 95 and Kingstowne.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281861
Property Id 281861

(RLNE5784110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Split Rock Rd have any available units?
4705 Split Rock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 4705 Split Rock Rd have?
Some of 4705 Split Rock Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Split Rock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Split Rock Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Split Rock Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4705 Split Rock Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4705 Split Rock Rd offer parking?
No, 4705 Split Rock Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4705 Split Rock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4705 Split Rock Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Split Rock Rd have a pool?
No, 4705 Split Rock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Split Rock Rd have accessible units?
No, 4705 Split Rock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Split Rock Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4705 Split Rock Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4705 Split Rock Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4705 Split Rock Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
