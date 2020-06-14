4705 Split Rock Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Home on a Quiet Cul-de-sac



Well-maintained Single Family Home on quiet Cul-de-Sac in a very nice and convenient location. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths on main level, plus living room, dining room, and kitchen with space to eat. Lower lever offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath, w/spacious family room, laundry/utility room with ample storage, furnace room with storage space, and a kitchenette. Lower-level Family Room opens to a brick patio. Upper-level Sun Room opens to a nice deck with stairs to the back yard. Beautiful corner lot lawn with garden area. Walking distance to Lee District Recreation Center. Couple miles to Huntington metro. Close to popular neighborhood coffee/pastry/sandwich shop and other retail, restaurants, newly-renovated Marshall Library, 495, 95 and Kingstowne.

Property Id 281861



