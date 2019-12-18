4508 TIPTON LANE

Amenities

Welcome home to a totally renovated SFH in one of the Rose Hills neighborhoods! This gorgeous house features 4 bedrooms, 4 and half bathrooms, 1 bonus room, a gourmet kitchen with a separate dining room, a livingroom and a spacious family room. Master bedroom comes with a big walk-in closet. Jack and Jill rooms are on the upper level. Main level includes a big living room and the 4th bedroom with walk-in closet and bathroom. A bonus room with ensuite bathroom could be used as an office. Minutes toshopping plazas, Springfield mall, schools, public transportations, etc. This beautiful house won't last long. Check it out today.