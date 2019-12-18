All apartments in Rose Hill
Rose Hill, VA
4508 TIPTON LANE
4508 TIPTON LANE

4508 Tipton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4508 Tipton Lane, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Welcome home to a totally renovated SFH in one of the Rose Hills neighborhoods! This gorgeous house features 4 bedrooms, 4 and half bathrooms, 1 bonus room, a gourmet kitchen with a separate dining room, a livingroom and a spacious family room. Master bedroom comes with a big walk-in closet. Jack and Jill rooms are on the upper level. Main level includes a big living room and the 4th bedroom with walk-in closet and bathroom. A bonus room with ensuite bathroom could be used as an office. Minutes toshopping plazas, Springfield mall, schools, public transportations, etc. This beautiful house won't last long. Check it out today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 TIPTON LANE have any available units?
4508 TIPTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 4508 TIPTON LANE have?
Some of 4508 TIPTON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 TIPTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4508 TIPTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 TIPTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4508 TIPTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 4508 TIPTON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4508 TIPTON LANE offers parking.
Does 4508 TIPTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4508 TIPTON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 TIPTON LANE have a pool?
No, 4508 TIPTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4508 TIPTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 4508 TIPTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 TIPTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 TIPTON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4508 TIPTON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4508 TIPTON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
