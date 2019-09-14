Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT
3806 Candlelight Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3806 Candlelight Court, Rose Hill, VA 22306
Groveton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renting top level of Split level home with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. Fully furnished and all utilities included in the rent. Renovated top to bottom. Owner will consider short term.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT have any available units?
3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rose Hill, VA
.
What amenities does 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT have?
Some of 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rose Hill
.
Does 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT offers parking.
Does 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT have a pool?
No, 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT have accessible units?
No, 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3806 CANDLELIGHT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
