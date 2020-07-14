All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

Timbercreek Apartment Homes

2200 Chateau Dr · (804) 681-2033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 Chateau Dr, Richmond, VA 23224
Piney Knolls

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timbercreek Apartment Homes.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
*Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only taking appointment tours until further notice.*

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $150, One Month's up to 2 month's rent - Based on credit and rental history
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 1st pet - $100 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed restriction and 100 lbs combined weight limit
Parking Details: Free onsite parking - Parking pass and Guest pass provided.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Timbercreek Apartment Homes have any available units?
Timbercreek Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Timbercreek Apartment Homes have?
Some of Timbercreek Apartment Homes's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timbercreek Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Timbercreek Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timbercreek Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Timbercreek Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Timbercreek Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Timbercreek Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Timbercreek Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Timbercreek Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Timbercreek Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Timbercreek Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Timbercreek Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Timbercreek Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Timbercreek Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timbercreek Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

