Timbercreek Apartment Homes.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $150, One Month's up to 2 month's rent - Based on credit and rental history
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 1st pet - $100 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed restriction and 100 lbs combined weight limit
Parking Details: Free onsite parking - Parking pass and Guest pass provided.