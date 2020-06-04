Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking e-payments 24hr maintenance courtyard

Take a Virtual Tour!

At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience. Many apartments feature charm from the past century – high ceilings, original hardwood floors, arched entries combined with today’s conveniences—updated kitchens, washers and dryers and granite countertops.



You’ll be centrally located in the historic Museum District with restaurants, museums and entertainment nearby and Carytown just four blocks away. Kensington Place is conveniently located near Virginia Commonwealth University, the Medical College of Virginia, downtown Richmond and the West End. Easy access to interstates makes getting anywhere in Richmond a breeze.



Come and see the three communities that make up Kensington Place: Kensington, Grove Avenue and Patterson Place. Each is unique but all share the same friendly atmosphere and helpful management team. We look forward to meeting you.



Find the charm you’re looking for in an apartment in historic Richmond, VA – come visit us