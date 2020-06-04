All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Kensington Place

3500 Kensington Ave · (804) 352-2771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA 23221
The Museum District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0406-02 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 3505-05 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 3504-06 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3506-03 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 3512-02 · Avail. now

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 3510-05 · Avail. now

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kensington Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
e-payments
24hr maintenance
courtyard
Take a Virtual Tour!
At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience. Many apartments feature charm from the past century – high ceilings, original hardwood floors, arched entries combined with today’s conveniences—updated kitchens, washers and dryers and granite countertops.

You’ll be centrally located in the historic Museum District with restaurants, museums and entertainment nearby and Carytown just four blocks away. Kensington Place is conveniently located near Virginia Commonwealth University, the Medical College of Virginia, downtown Richmond and the West End. Easy access to interstates makes getting anywhere in Richmond a breeze.

Come and see the three communities that make up Kensington Place: Kensington, Grove Avenue and Patterson Place. Each is unique but all share the same friendly atmosphere and helpful management team. We look forward to meeting you.

Find the charm you’re looking for in an apartment in historic Richmond, VA – come visit us

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kensington Place have any available units?
Kensington Place has 7 units available starting at $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Kensington Place have?
Some of Kensington Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kensington Place currently offering any rent specials?
Kensington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kensington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Kensington Place is pet friendly.
Does Kensington Place offer parking?
Yes, Kensington Place offers parking.
Does Kensington Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kensington Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kensington Place have a pool?
No, Kensington Place does not have a pool.
Does Kensington Place have accessible units?
No, Kensington Place does not have accessible units.
Does Kensington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kensington Place has units with dishwashers.

