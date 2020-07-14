All apartments in Richmond
Copper Spring
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Copper Spring

3301 Coppermill Trace · (804) 294-3768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$300 OFF ALL AUGUST MOVE INS IF YOU APPLY WITHIN 48 HOURS OF YOUR TOUR!
Location

3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA 23294

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11J · Avail. Sep 11

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 10J · Avail. Aug 21

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 01H · Avail. Aug 26

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06F · Avail. Sep 11

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 08A · Avail. Aug 28

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 11F · Avail. Aug 14

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Copper Spring.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
parking
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Copper Spring combines classic design with first-class amenities to give you a luxury home that fits your lifestyle. One and two bedroom apartments with open concept layouts and thoughtful features ensures you will feel at home the second you walk through the door. Large bathroom vanities, walk-in closets, built-in bookshelves, Palladian windows, and wood burning fireplaces are among the features that each home may include. Copper Spring also has an abundance of community amenities to keep you busy and active. A BBQ grilling station perfect for entertaining or dinner outside, lighted tennis courts, 24-fitness center, professional business center and a complimentary coffee bar. No matter what your needs you will not have to travel for when you call our apartments in Richmond home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Assigned lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Copper Spring have any available units?
Copper Spring has 13 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Copper Spring have?
Some of Copper Spring's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Copper Spring currently offering any rent specials?
Copper Spring is offering the following rent specials: $300 OFF ALL AUGUST MOVE INS IF YOU APPLY WITHIN 48 HOURS OF YOUR TOUR!
Is Copper Spring pet-friendly?
Yes, Copper Spring is pet friendly.
Does Copper Spring offer parking?
Yes, Copper Spring offers parking.
Does Copper Spring have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Copper Spring offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Copper Spring have a pool?
Yes, Copper Spring has a pool.
Does Copper Spring have accessible units?
No, Copper Spring does not have accessible units.
Does Copper Spring have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Copper Spring has units with dishwashers.
