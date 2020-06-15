All apartments in Richmond
817 Orchard Road
817 Orchard Road

817 Orchard Road · (804) 744-3045
Location

817 Orchard Road, Richmond, VA 23226
Three Chopt

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 817 Orchard Road · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1495 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
817 Orchard Road Available 06/12/20 Lovely West End Ranch, near Univ of Richmond and St. Mary's Hospital! - This stylish residence is nestled on a lovely block in a desirably tranquil West End neighborhood.

This spacious ranch-style home comes complete with a large living room, huge den with decorative fireplace, welcoming kitchen/dining area, two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and a gorgeous sun room. Amenities include hardwood floors, gas cooking, utility room with washer/dryer, storage shed, carport, large rear deck and a fenced-in rear yard. This well-maintained home retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently close to shops, St. Mary's Hospital, University of Richmond, and local restaurants.

Schools: Mary Munford Elementary, Albert Hill Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School

Sorry- No pets allowed.

Applicants must meet rental requirements for credit score of 600 or greater, income of three times the rent and a good rental history. $50.00 one time lease processing fee will be assessed once approved.

Listing Agent: E.A.Williams Property Management, 3005 East Boundary Terrace, Suite WM, Midlothian, VA 23112. 804-744-3045. EHO

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4593125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Orchard Road have any available units?
817 Orchard Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Orchard Road have?
Some of 817 Orchard Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Orchard Road currently offering any rent specials?
817 Orchard Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Orchard Road pet-friendly?
No, 817 Orchard Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 817 Orchard Road offer parking?
Yes, 817 Orchard Road does offer parking.
Does 817 Orchard Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 Orchard Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Orchard Road have a pool?
No, 817 Orchard Road does not have a pool.
Does 817 Orchard Road have accessible units?
No, 817 Orchard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Orchard Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Orchard Road has units with dishwashers.
