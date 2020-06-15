Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

817 Orchard Road Available 06/12/20 Lovely West End Ranch, near Univ of Richmond and St. Mary's Hospital! - This stylish residence is nestled on a lovely block in a desirably tranquil West End neighborhood.



This spacious ranch-style home comes complete with a large living room, huge den with decorative fireplace, welcoming kitchen/dining area, two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and a gorgeous sun room. Amenities include hardwood floors, gas cooking, utility room with washer/dryer, storage shed, carport, large rear deck and a fenced-in rear yard. This well-maintained home retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently close to shops, St. Mary's Hospital, University of Richmond, and local restaurants.



Schools: Mary Munford Elementary, Albert Hill Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School



Sorry- No pets allowed.



Applicants must meet rental requirements for credit score of 600 or greater, income of three times the rent and a good rental history. $50.00 one time lease processing fee will be assessed once approved.



Listing Agent: E.A.Williams Property Management, 3005 East Boundary Terrace, Suite WM, Midlothian, VA 23112. 804-744-3045. EHO



(RLNE4593125)