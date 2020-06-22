All apartments in Richmond
4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1
4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1

4524 Grove Ave · (804) 643-9011
Location

4524 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23221
Colonial Place

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 Available 08/01/21 Beautiful 1 bdrm/1 bath Apartment Conveniently Located at Grove and Westmoreland Street! - FEATURES

-Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Granite Counter tops

-Under Cabinet Lighting

-Large Rooms with Tons of Natural Light

Appliances Included-
-Refrigerator
-Stove
-Dishwasher
-Stack Washer and Dryer

-Secured Building Entry

-Great Front Porch with access from Bedroom

-Updated Bathroom

-Central Heating and Cooling

-Water, sewer, and trash included in rent

NO PETS

CALL 804.643.9011 TODAY TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS HOME. FOR PROPERTIES THAT ARE APPLIED FOR BY VIEWING PHOTOS AND/OR A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO SIGN AN ADDENDUM DUE TO NOT VIEWING THE PROPERTY IN PERSON.

$50.00 Application Fee (Per person 18 yrs old & older)

$100.00 lease admin fee due at lease signing

**All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed*
**Property is owned and managed by Pollard and Bagby**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3910990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 have any available units?
4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 have?
Some of 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
