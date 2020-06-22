Amenities

4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 Available 08/01/21 Beautiful 1 bdrm/1 bath Apartment Conveniently Located at Grove and Westmoreland Street! - FEATURES



-Hardwood Floors Throughout



-Granite Counter tops



-Under Cabinet Lighting



-Large Rooms with Tons of Natural Light



Appliances Included-

-Refrigerator

-Stove

-Dishwasher

-Stack Washer and Dryer



-Secured Building Entry



-Great Front Porch with access from Bedroom



-Updated Bathroom



-Central Heating and Cooling



-Water, sewer, and trash included in rent



NO PETS



CALL 804.643.9011 TODAY TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS HOME. FOR PROPERTIES THAT ARE APPLIED FOR BY VIEWING PHOTOS AND/OR A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO SIGN AN ADDENDUM DUE TO NOT VIEWING THE PROPERTY IN PERSON.



$50.00 Application Fee (Per person 18 yrs old & older)



$100.00 lease admin fee due at lease signing



**All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed*

**Property is owned and managed by Pollard and Bagby**



No Pets Allowed



