407 West Clay Street

Fantastic, huge 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath apartment, over 2300 sq. ft. in Historic Jackson Ward! Located on one of the best blocks in the Ward. Large rooms, high ceilings, updated kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, central air, beautiful wood floors, dining room, living room, den, and sunroom. Charleston style double porch in back, shared garden with privacy fence and parking in rear Close to VCU, Downtown, and an abundance of restaurants, bars, coffee shops and shopping. Walkability score of 94.