Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:32 AM

407 West Clay Street

407 West Clay Street · (804) 564-4205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

407 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Jackson Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2341 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Fantastic, huge 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath apartment, over 2300 sq. ft. in Historic Jackson Ward! Located on one of the best blocks in the Ward. Large rooms, high ceilings, updated kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, central air, beautiful wood floors, dining room, living room, den, and sunroom. Charleston style double porch in back, shared garden with privacy fence and parking in rear Close to VCU, Downtown, and an abundance of restaurants, bars, coffee shops and shopping. Walkability score of 94.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 West Clay Street have any available units?
407 West Clay Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 West Clay Street have?
Some of 407 West Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 West Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 West Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 West Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 407 West Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 407 West Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 407 West Clay Street offers parking.
Does 407 West Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 West Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 West Clay Street have a pool?
No, 407 West Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 West Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 407 West Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 West Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 West Clay Street has units with dishwashers.
