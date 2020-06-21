3506 Broad Rock Boulevard.

Amenities

Please read this ad completely. I am only renting out rooms in this home. DO NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES COMPLETE AN APPLICATION before you have spoken to me or texted me. If you are not looking for a room rental, please continue your search.



Currently looking for roommates for my fully furnished four bedroom home, seeking all military personnel, travel nurses, hospital personnel and college students as roommates. Home is located close to the VA hospital and within walking distance of the public transit system. This home includes a back porch, side porch, and front porch, two bathrooms, living room and family room and a large yard. This house has two large rooms on the 1st floor and two rooms on the 2nd floor.



Utilities are included in the cost of rent

No Couples allowed

Internet is included



Lease Options Available:

Short Term

Month to Month

6 Month

12 Month



More photos of rooms and a scheduled visit can be requested per request by text message or email. Please text or email your requests and I will return the message within 24 hours



Rooms are going fast so please act promptly.