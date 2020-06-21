All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like
3506 Broad Rock Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
3506 Broad Rock Boulevard
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

3506 Broad Rock Boulevard

3506 E Broad Rock Rd · (843) 641-8571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3506 E Broad Rock Rd, Richmond, VA 23224
Broad Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1633 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Please read this ad completely. I am only renting out rooms in this home. DO NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES COMPLETE AN APPLICATION before you have spoken to me or texted me. If you are not looking for a room rental, please continue your search.

Currently looking for roommates for my fully furnished four bedroom home, seeking all military personnel, travel nurses, hospital personnel and college students as roommates. Home is located close to the VA hospital and within walking distance of the public transit system. This home includes a back porch, side porch, and front porch, two bathrooms, living room and family room and a large yard. This house has two large rooms on the 1st floor and two rooms on the 2nd floor.

Utilities are included in the cost of rent
No Couples allowed
Internet is included

Lease Options Available:
Short Term
Month to Month
6 Month
12 Month

More photos of rooms and a scheduled visit can be requested per request by text message or email. Please text or email your requests and I will return the message within 24 hours

Rooms are going fast so please act promptly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard have any available units?
3506 Broad Rock Boulevard has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard have?
Some of 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Broad Rock Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 Broad Rock Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St
Richmond, VA 23224
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd
Richmond, VA 23235
Landmark at 1700
1700 West Main Street
Richmond, VA 23220
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA 23223
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23220
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr
Richmond, VA 23229
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd
Richmond, VA 23220
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave
Richmond, VA 23221

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 BedroomsRichmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly PlacesRichmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum DistrictOld Town ManchesterCarverMonroe WardSauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeVirginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union UniversityCollege of William and Mary