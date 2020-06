Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this freshly painted 4 bedroom 2 story house. With an additional bonus room that could easily be used as a 1st Floor bedroom. This home has HUGE rooms the Living Room has great natural light and 2 full bathrooms one on each floor. Fully fenced in yard. A must see!! Available May 1st

Pets Conditional