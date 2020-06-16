Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3021 Grayland Ave Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 Story Home in CaryTown - Lease Term Lease: 9 to 12 Month.



Updated 2 story home in awesome location just a couple blocks off Cary St. Charming front porch, rear deck, fenced yard, and private rear alley driveway. Open kitchen and dining area with bamboo flooring, updated kitchen with newer black electric appliances. Master on the 2nd level with private full bath featuring tiled shower. Fresh carpet and a convenient location to all that Carytown has to offer.



