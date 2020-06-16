All apartments in Richmond
3021 Grayland Ave

3021 Grayland Avenue · (804) 709-1954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3021 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221
Carytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3021 Grayland Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3021 Grayland Ave Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 Story Home in CaryTown - Lease Term Lease: 9 to 12 Month.

Updated 2 story home in awesome location just a couple blocks off Cary St. Charming front porch, rear deck, fenced yard, and private rear alley driveway. Open kitchen and dining area with bamboo flooring, updated kitchen with newer black electric appliances. Master on the 2nd level with private full bath featuring tiled shower. Fresh carpet and a convenient location to all that Carytown has to offer.

This Property is Managed By VIP Rentals & We Are a Full Property Management Company. Please see our website www.viprentalsva.com for more details.

(RLNE3021272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Grayland Ave have any available units?
3021 Grayland Ave has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 Grayland Ave have?
Some of 3021 Grayland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 Grayland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Grayland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Grayland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 Grayland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3021 Grayland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3021 Grayland Ave does offer parking.
Does 3021 Grayland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3021 Grayland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Grayland Ave have a pool?
No, 3021 Grayland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Grayland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3021 Grayland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Grayland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 Grayland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
