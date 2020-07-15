Amenities

2923 W. Grace Street Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Home on Grace Street in the Museum District! - *2923 West Grace Street in the Museum District, Richmond, VA 23221

*1700 s.f., 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms

*Newer eat-in kitchen

*All appliances convey, including washer/dryer

*Formal living room and dining room

*Wood floors throughout

*Large corner lot with fenced area and off-street parking

*Tenant is responsible for utilities

*Available August 1 for only $1895.00/month

*Call 804-257-RENT (7368) to schedule a showing

*Cityscape Realty, Richmond, VA represents Landlord only

*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view other homes and Application Criteria

*A $295.00 lease admin fee is due at lease signing

*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

*EHO



