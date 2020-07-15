All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 2923 W. Grace Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
2923 W. Grace Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

2923 W. Grace Street

2923 West Grace Street · (804) 257-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
The Museum District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2923 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23221
The Museum District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2923 W. Grace Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
2923 W. Grace Street Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Home on Grace Street in the Museum District! - *2923 West Grace Street in the Museum District, Richmond, VA 23221
*1700 s.f., 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms
*Newer eat-in kitchen
*All appliances convey, including washer/dryer
*Formal living room and dining room
*Wood floors throughout
*Large corner lot with fenced area and off-street parking
*Tenant is responsible for utilities
*Available August 1 for only $1895.00/month
*Call 804-257-RENT (7368) to schedule a showing
*Cityscape Realty, Richmond, VA represents Landlord only
*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view other homes and Application Criteria
*A $295.00 lease admin fee is due at lease signing
*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
*EHO

(RLNE1864655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 W. Grace Street have any available units?
2923 W. Grace Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 2923 W. Grace Street currently offering any rent specials?
2923 W. Grace Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 W. Grace Street pet-friendly?
No, 2923 W. Grace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 2923 W. Grace Street offer parking?
Yes, 2923 W. Grace Street offers parking.
Does 2923 W. Grace Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2923 W. Grace Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 W. Grace Street have a pool?
No, 2923 W. Grace Street does not have a pool.
Does 2923 W. Grace Street have accessible units?
No, 2923 W. Grace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 W. Grace Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 W. Grace Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2923 W. Grace Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2923 W. Grace Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2923 W. Grace Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd
Richmond, VA 23236
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street
Richmond, VA 23224
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave
Richmond, VA 23226
Landmark at 1700
1700 West Main Street
Richmond, VA 23220
Hopper Lofts
700 Everett St
Richmond, VA 23224
First National Apartments
823 E Main St
Richmond, VA 23219
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir
Richmond, VA 23225

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Glen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity