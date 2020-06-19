Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 Available 08/03/20 ** Rare Museum District Monument Avenue Renovated Gem of a Condo " - ** Monument Avenue - Museum District 1st Floor Condo **

The features include two tray ceilings with up lighting, crown molding, chandeliers, hardwood floors, gas log fireplace, wet bar, utility/pantry room, and a front patio. All three bedrooms have closets and overhead storage. Each bathroom has been totally renovated. The renovated kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and a center island with seating. Located near the Boulevard, there is easy access to the interstate, downtown, Carytown, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Stonewall Jackson Monument, the Diamond, restaurants, night life, and so many other city amenities.



https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr1615565



Due to COVID19 Precautions this property is occupied and will be unavailable for showings. You can view the property and apply on our website: https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/listings/detail/4ae736e1-b84f-493c-b06a-25fe1044096d



No Cats Allowed



