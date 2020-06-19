All apartments in Richmond
2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1

2805 Monument Ave · (804) 350-3089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2805 Monument Ave, Richmond, VA 23221
The Museum District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 Available 08/03/20 ** Rare Museum District Monument Avenue Renovated Gem of a Condo " - ** Monument Avenue - Museum District 1st Floor Condo **
The features include two tray ceilings with up lighting, crown molding, chandeliers, hardwood floors, gas log fireplace, wet bar, utility/pantry room, and a front patio. All three bedrooms have closets and overhead storage. Each bathroom has been totally renovated. The renovated kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and a center island with seating. Located near the Boulevard, there is easy access to the interstate, downtown, Carytown, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Stonewall Jackson Monument, the Diamond, restaurants, night life, and so many other city amenities.

https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr1615565

Due to COVID19 Precautions this property is occupied and will be unavailable for showings. You can view the property and apply on our website: https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/listings/detail/4ae736e1-b84f-493c-b06a-25fe1044096d

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2493263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 have any available units?
2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 have?
Some of 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Monument Ave, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
