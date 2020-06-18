All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:50 PM

2515 W Main Street

2515 West Main Street
Location

2515 West Main Street, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available June 1st

This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Richmond's Historic Fan District. The apartment is located on the second floor of a duplex and has an open concept kitchen and living room area, custom kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and beautiful hardwood floors. The apartment has updated central heating and cooling, ceiling fans throughout and a full sized washer and dryer in unit. The outdoor spaces include a large front porch and rear porch sitting area. Located on Main Street and Robinson, this is an ideal location for those who want to be close to all the excitement the Fan has to offer. Byrd Park is within walking distance, Carytown is just 3 blocks away, and local restaurants such as Brunch, Helen's, and Social 52 are right out the front door.

Dogs under 35 lbs. allowed for an additional fee. Sorry, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 W Main Street have any available units?
2515 W Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 W Main Street have?
Some of 2515 W Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
2515 W Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 W Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 W Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 2515 W Main Street offer parking?
No, 2515 W Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 2515 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2515 W Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 W Main Street have a pool?
No, 2515 W Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 2515 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 2515 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 W Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
