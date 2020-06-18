2515 W Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available June 1st



This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Richmond's Historic Fan District. The apartment is located on the second floor of a duplex and has an open concept kitchen and living room area, custom kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and beautiful hardwood floors. The apartment has updated central heating and cooling, ceiling fans throughout and a full sized washer and dryer in unit. The outdoor spaces include a large front porch and rear porch sitting area. Located on Main Street and Robinson, this is an ideal location for those who want to be close to all the excitement the Fan has to offer. Byrd Park is within walking distance, Carytown is just 3 blocks away, and local restaurants such as Brunch, Helen's, and Social 52 are right out the front door.



Dogs under 35 lbs. allowed for an additional fee. Sorry, no cats.