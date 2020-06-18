All apartments in Richmond
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2118 Venable Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Union Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
You will love to call this "HOME"! A detailed historic renovation, that respects the period and historic significance while offering today's technology and updated amenities. The "haint blue" porch ceiling and the double door entry enchants your first steps into this listing. Throughout the house is antique heart of pine floors, except the bathrooms which have tiled floors. The main living areas are open and bright. There are fireplaces in each room, non-working, that add ambiance with their unique 1900's hearth and mantle piece. Gorgeous light fixtures, plumbing fixtures and hardware complete the details that make this a ONE-OF-A-KIND renovation. There is a security system, including video with remote access features. A steam washer and steam dryer, French-door refrigerator, flat-surface range are among the appliances included. The property is listed by the Owner/Agent. Pets are determined on a case-by-case basis. Call to see this listing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Venable Street have any available units?
2118 Venable Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 Venable Street have?
Some of 2118 Venable Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Venable Street currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Venable Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Venable Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 Venable Street is pet friendly.
Does 2118 Venable Street offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Venable Street does offer parking.
Does 2118 Venable Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2118 Venable Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Venable Street have a pool?
No, 2118 Venable Street does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Venable Street have accessible units?
No, 2118 Venable Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Venable Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 Venable Street has units with dishwashers.
