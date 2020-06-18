2118 Venable Street

Amenities

You will love to call this "HOME"! A detailed historic renovation, that respects the period and historic significance while offering today's technology and updated amenities. The "haint blue" porch ceiling and the double door entry enchants your first steps into this listing. Throughout the house is antique heart of pine floors, except the bathrooms which have tiled floors. The main living areas are open and bright. There are fireplaces in each room, non-working, that add ambiance with their unique 1900's hearth and mantle piece. Gorgeous light fixtures, plumbing fixtures and hardware complete the details that make this a ONE-OF-A-KIND renovation. There is a security system, including video with remote access features. A steam washer and steam dryer, French-door refrigerator, flat-surface range are among the appliances included. The property is listed by the Owner/Agent. Pets are determined on a case-by-case basis. Call to see this listing today!