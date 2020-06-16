Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

1820 Parkwood Avenue Available 08/12/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom House in The Fan Available August 12th! - Renovated spacious three bedroom, two and half bathroom house ready August 12th! Location, Location, Location - walk or bike to many shops and restaurants like PBR or Lamplighter Coffee, Byrd Park, Maymont, City Stadium for a Kickers game, The Byrd Theatre for a movie or the VMFA! Convenient location to all that RVA has to offer...get to downtown Richmond in less than 10 minutes or connect on 195 to access Interstate 95 or 64.



Let's not forget about the 2 off street parking spaces that are included and private fenced in backyard!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Non-refundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Amirah Pirbhai.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



