Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1820 Parkwood Avenue

1820 Parkwood Avenue · (804) 342-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1820 Parkwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1820 Parkwood Avenue · Avail. Aug 12

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1494 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
1820 Parkwood Avenue Available 08/12/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom House in The Fan Available August 12th! - Renovated spacious three bedroom, two and half bathroom house ready August 12th! Location, Location, Location - walk or bike to many shops and restaurants like PBR or Lamplighter Coffee, Byrd Park, Maymont, City Stadium for a Kickers game, The Byrd Theatre for a movie or the VMFA! Convenient location to all that RVA has to offer...get to downtown Richmond in less than 10 minutes or connect on 195 to access Interstate 95 or 64.

Let's not forget about the 2 off street parking spaces that are included and private fenced in backyard!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Non-refundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Amirah Pirbhai.

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE5021295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Parkwood Avenue have any available units?
1820 Parkwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 Parkwood Avenue have?
Some of 1820 Parkwood Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Parkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Parkwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Parkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Parkwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Parkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Parkwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1820 Parkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Parkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Parkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1820 Parkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Parkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1820 Parkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Parkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Parkwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
