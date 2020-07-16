All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

1608 Kemper Street

1608 Kemper Street · (804) 257-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1608 Kemper Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Randolph

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1608 Kemper Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,395

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1608 Kemper Street Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM TRANSITIONAL HOME CLOSE TO VCU - *1608 Kemper Street located in Randolph West near VCU
*Newer 1900 s.f. Transitional home
*Four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, perfect for students
*Open floor plan kitchen and living area
*Living room with gas fireplace
*Kitchen with breakfast bar open to living room
*Formal dining room with molding and wainscoting
*1st floor bedroom and 3 more upstairs
*Large master bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet
*Beautiful wood floors and carpeting throughout
*Impressive 2 story atrium foyer with wall niche
*Laundry room with washer/dryer
*Energy efficient with thermal pane windows
*Plantation blinds, recessed lighting, security system and more
*Deck off living room
*Free lawn service
*Off-street parking but plenty on street too
*Bike to VCU, walk to restaurants, shops, parks
*Available August 1 for only $2395.00/mo.
*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)
*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view other rentals and Application Criteria
*Cityscape Realty, RVA, represents Landlord only
*A $295.00 lease admin fee due at lease signing
*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
*EHO

(RLNE3928395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Kemper Street have any available units?
1608 Kemper Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Kemper Street have?
Some of 1608 Kemper Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Kemper Street currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Kemper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Kemper Street pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Kemper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 1608 Kemper Street offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Kemper Street offers parking.
Does 1608 Kemper Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Kemper Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Kemper Street have a pool?
No, 1608 Kemper Street does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Kemper Street have accessible units?
No, 1608 Kemper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Kemper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Kemper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
