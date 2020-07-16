Amenities

1608 Kemper Street Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM TRANSITIONAL HOME CLOSE TO VCU - *1608 Kemper Street located in Randolph West near VCU

*Newer 1900 s.f. Transitional home

*Four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, perfect for students

*Open floor plan kitchen and living area

*Living room with gas fireplace

*Kitchen with breakfast bar open to living room

*Formal dining room with molding and wainscoting

*1st floor bedroom and 3 more upstairs

*Large master bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet

*Beautiful wood floors and carpeting throughout

*Impressive 2 story atrium foyer with wall niche

*Laundry room with washer/dryer

*Energy efficient with thermal pane windows

*Plantation blinds, recessed lighting, security system and more

*Deck off living room

*Free lawn service

*Off-street parking but plenty on street too

*Bike to VCU, walk to restaurants, shops, parks

*Available August 1 for only $2395.00/mo.

*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)

*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view other rentals and Application Criteria

*Cityscape Realty, RVA, represents Landlord only

*A $295.00 lease admin fee due at lease signing

*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

*EHO



