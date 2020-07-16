Amenities
1608 Kemper Street Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM TRANSITIONAL HOME CLOSE TO VCU - *1608 Kemper Street located in Randolph West near VCU
*Newer 1900 s.f. Transitional home
*Four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, perfect for students
*Open floor plan kitchen and living area
*Living room with gas fireplace
*Kitchen with breakfast bar open to living room
*Formal dining room with molding and wainscoting
*1st floor bedroom and 3 more upstairs
*Large master bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet
*Beautiful wood floors and carpeting throughout
*Impressive 2 story atrium foyer with wall niche
*Laundry room with washer/dryer
*Energy efficient with thermal pane windows
*Plantation blinds, recessed lighting, security system and more
*Deck off living room
*Free lawn service
*Off-street parking but plenty on street too
*Bike to VCU, walk to restaurants, shops, parks
*Available August 1 for only $2395.00/mo.
*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)
*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view other rentals and Application Criteria
*Cityscape Realty, RVA, represents Landlord only
