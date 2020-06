Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

1530 Floyd Avenue Available 08/14/20 3 BR/ 2 BA Large Brick home in The Fan - Available August 14! - Nice three bedroom, two bathroom brick home in the Fan District. Hardwood flooring throughout. Three large parlors on the first floor. Large kitchen. Full unfinished basement with laundry. Gas heat. Central air on the second floor only. Front porch. No Dogs. One cat is allowed with additional deposit and fee. Available August 14.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4111174)