Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center car wash area coffee bar guest suite hot tub package receiving playground tennis court

At Harbor Park, you get the best of both worlds; a beautiful home in a serene setting, while being just minutes from Reston Town Center shopping, dining and entertainment. Here you will find spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. Each apartment home is expertly crafted with abundant amenities and thoughtful details to reflect your personal style. When you live here, everything you could want or need is within minutes of your peaceful retreat.