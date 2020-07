Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautiful 5 BR, 4-sided brick colonial in great Reston location. Hardwood floors on 1st floor, fenced back yard, great flowing floor plan. Huge tall trees surround the home. 5th bedroom currently used as an office. Large rooms and open floor plan provides a wonderful place to live. Close to park and ride, shops, and major routes. Ready for you to call this house home.