Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B

2200 Castle Rock Square · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Castle Rock Square, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B, Reston, VA 20191 - Fantastic renovation!

This is a beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ground floor condo. It is approximately 900 square feet with a combination living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is a galley style with a chef's dream appliance package and granite countertops.. It is truly a must see. The patio overlooks a wooded area and is very private. Beautiful flooring is throughout and carpet is in bedrooms! In addition, the bathrooms have been completely upgraded. Ample visitor parking & roomy closets are added pluses. The condo is close to the Metro & Toll Road. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. SEE BELOW Plus access Reston pools, tennis, facilities & amenities.

Utilities - Tenant required to pay an additional $250 per month for utilities

Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/3RnECw7Ew5s

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 703-270-1011 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.NorthernVirginiaPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5463492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B have any available units?
2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B have?
Some of 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B offers parking.
Does 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B have a pool?
Yes, 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B has a pool.
Does 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B have accessible units?
No, 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B does not have units with dishwashers.

