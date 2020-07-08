Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking tennis court

2200 Castle Rock Square, Unit 2B, Reston, VA 20191 - Fantastic renovation!



This is a beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ground floor condo. It is approximately 900 square feet with a combination living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is a galley style with a chef's dream appliance package and granite countertops.. It is truly a must see. The patio overlooks a wooded area and is very private. Beautiful flooring is throughout and carpet is in bedrooms! In addition, the bathrooms have been completely upgraded. Ample visitor parking & roomy closets are added pluses. The condo is close to the Metro & Toll Road. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. SEE BELOW Plus access Reston pools, tennis, facilities & amenities.



Utilities - Tenant required to pay an additional $250 per month for utilities



Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/3RnECw7Ew5s



No Pets Allowed



