2186 GOLF COURSE DR

Completely renovated town home on the 1st hole of Reston National Golf Course**Home is updated with newer kitchen and baths** Home shows great and will not last**Home has a read deck with spiral staircase and patio overlooking golf course*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
