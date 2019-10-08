2046 Chadds Ford Dr.

Amenities

Private Lake Access, 3Br, 3.5 BA - Stunning Townhome, updated, featuring 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath over 2100 sq ft of living space in the Lake Community of Lake Thoreau. Enjoy lake living with private lake access, two docks and boat racks to store your canoe, kayak or paddleboard. You can explore the 2 mile hike around the lake or walk to shops, pools, schools and more. Upgrades include brand new granite counters and stainless steel appliances, remodeled basement with full bath, new flooring on the main level, updated half bath and recently replaced cedar shake roof and gutters. Pets are case by case, LB lease and LB application @ ppi. rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5161555)