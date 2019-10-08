All apartments in Reston
2046 Chadds Ford Dr.

2046 Chadds Ford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2046 Chadds Ford Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Private Lake Access, 3Br, 3.5 BA - Stunning Townhome, updated, featuring 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath over 2100 sq ft of living space in the Lake Community of Lake Thoreau. Enjoy lake living with private lake access, two docks and boat racks to store your canoe, kayak or paddleboard. You can explore the 2 mile hike around the lake or walk to shops, pools, schools and more. Upgrades include brand new granite counters and stainless steel appliances, remodeled basement with full bath, new flooring on the main level, updated half bath and recently replaced cedar shake roof and gutters. Pets are case by case, LB lease and LB application @ ppi. rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5161555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 Chadds Ford Dr. have any available units?
2046 Chadds Ford Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2046 Chadds Ford Dr. have?
Some of 2046 Chadds Ford Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 Chadds Ford Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2046 Chadds Ford Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 Chadds Ford Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2046 Chadds Ford Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2046 Chadds Ford Dr. offer parking?
No, 2046 Chadds Ford Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2046 Chadds Ford Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2046 Chadds Ford Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 Chadds Ford Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2046 Chadds Ford Dr. has a pool.
Does 2046 Chadds Ford Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2046 Chadds Ford Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 Chadds Ford Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2046 Chadds Ford Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
