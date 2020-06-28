All apartments in Reston
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:34 AM

1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A

1978 Crescent Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1978 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath two level condo with one car garage. Recently remodeled and upgraded with maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Smooth top cooking surface, side by side refrigerator with ice and water in the door, built-in microwave oven and food pantry. Hand scraped plank flooring on entire main level and washer/dryer bedroom level. Elegantly remodeled Master Bath and Hall Bath. Spacious walk in closet in Master Bed and both bedrooms have access to outside balconies. * * * Location! ! ! Walk to Reston Town Center with it's many restaurants, shops. movie theater and outside pavilion to enjoy summer concerts and ice skating in the winter. Steps from the new soon to open Metro stop. Private Community pool and fitness center. This unit is in the process of having the plumbing pipes insulated. Work should be completed by the end of this month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A have any available units?
1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A have?
Some of 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A currently offering any rent specials?
1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A pet-friendly?
No, 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A offer parking?
Yes, 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A offers parking.
Does 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A have a pool?
Yes, 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A has a pool.
Does 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A have accessible units?
No, 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A does not have accessible units.
Does 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A has units with dishwashers.
