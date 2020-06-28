1978 CRESCENT PARK DR #17A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath two level condo with one car garage. Recently remodeled and upgraded with maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Smooth top cooking surface, side by side refrigerator with ice and water in the door, built-in microwave oven and food pantry. Hand scraped plank flooring on entire main level and washer/dryer bedroom level. Elegantly remodeled Master Bath and Hall Bath. Spacious walk in closet in Master Bed and both bedrooms have access to outside balconies. * * * Location! ! ! Walk to Reston Town Center with it's many restaurants, shops. movie theater and outside pavilion to enjoy summer concerts and ice skating in the winter. Steps from the new soon to open Metro stop. Private Community pool and fitness center. This unit is in the process of having the plumbing pipes insulated. Work should be completed by the end of this month.