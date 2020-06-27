All apartments in Reston
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1708 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

1708 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE

1708 Lake Shore Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Lake Shore Crest Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Spacious and sunny 2BRs 2BAs condo with lake front view. It is located within walking distance to Reston Town Center and Reston Hospital. Gas fireplace & cooking. Blinds, dishwasher. SS oven range, refrigerator, full size W/D. California closet throughout. 2 years old ceramic floor in foyer, kitchen & hall bath and 1 year old carpet. Pool and club house amenities. Minutes to toll road, Fairfax County Parkway and metro station. No pet, non smoker . unit is on the second floor. Walk up stairs only no elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

