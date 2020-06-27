1708 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE

Amenities
Spacious and sunny 2BRs 2BAs condo with lake front view. It is located within walking distance to Reston Town Center and Reston Hospital. Gas fireplace & cooking. Blinds, dishwasher. SS oven range, refrigerator, full size W/D. California closet throughout. 2 years old ceramic floor in foyer, kitchen & hall bath and 1 year old carpet. Pool and club house amenities. Minutes to toll road, Fairfax County Parkway and metro station. No pet, non smoker . unit is on the second floor. Walk up stairs only no elevator.