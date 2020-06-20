All apartments in Reston
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:43 PM

1505 DEER POINT WAY

1505 Deer Point Way · (202) 243-7700
Location

1505 Deer Point Way, Reston, VA 20194

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful town house available for rent in one of Reston's most coveted neighborhoods. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, light-filled, two story foyer, open floor plan. French doors access the secluded deck off living room. Built-in bookcases, living room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen withstainless steel appliances and gas stove, ceramic flooring & breakfast area. Finished basement with recreational room, bedroom and one full bathroom. One car garage with driveway. Conveniently located right down the street from North Point Village Center and just minutes from Reston Town Center! Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 DEER POINT WAY have any available units?
1505 DEER POINT WAY has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 DEER POINT WAY have?
Some of 1505 DEER POINT WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 DEER POINT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1505 DEER POINT WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 DEER POINT WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 DEER POINT WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1505 DEER POINT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1505 DEER POINT WAY does offer parking.
Does 1505 DEER POINT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 DEER POINT WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 DEER POINT WAY have a pool?
No, 1505 DEER POINT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1505 DEER POINT WAY have accessible units?
No, 1505 DEER POINT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 DEER POINT WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 DEER POINT WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
