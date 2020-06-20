1505 DEER POINT WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful town house available for rent in one of Reston's most coveted neighborhoods. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, light-filled, two story foyer, open floor plan. French doors access the secluded deck off living room. Built-in bookcases, living room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen withstainless steel appliances and gas stove, ceramic flooring & breakfast area. Finished basement with recreational room, bedroom and one full bathroom. One car garage with driveway. Conveniently located right down the street from North Point Village Center and just minutes from Reston Town Center! Pets case by case.