12303 TIGERS EYE COURT
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:08 AM

12303 TIGERS EYE COURT

12303 Tigers Eye Court · (202) 468-1926
Location

12303 Tigers Eye Court, Reston, VA 20191

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

This sought after single-family home in great Reston Location is complete with 3 BR, 1.5 BA on a quiet cul-de-sac! Bright open floor plan on the main level has a large family room and dining room leading out to large deck with great wooded view. The lower level recreation room has ample room and fireplace. Additionally, the lower level has a half bath, plus a laundry & storage room. This Turn-Key homes recent updates include new fireplace and chimney, windows, roof, vinyl siding, carpet and paint, bathrooms and kitchen with new appliances. Near Reston Pkwy, Toll Rd, Fairfax County Pkwy, Reston Town Center & Metro!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT have any available units?
12303 TIGERS EYE COURT has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT have?
Some of 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12303 TIGERS EYE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT offer parking?
No, 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT have a pool?
No, 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT have accessible units?
No, 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12303 TIGERS EYE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
