12303 TIGERS EYE COURT

This sought after single-family home in great Reston Location is complete with 3 BR, 1.5 BA on a quiet cul-de-sac! Bright open floor plan on the main level has a large family room and dining room leading out to large deck with great wooded view. The lower level recreation room has ample room and fireplace. Additionally, the lower level has a half bath, plus a laundry & storage room. This Turn-Key homes recent updates include new fireplace and chimney, windows, roof, vinyl siding, carpet and paint, bathrooms and kitchen with new appliances. Near Reston Pkwy, Toll Rd, Fairfax County Pkwy, Reston Town Center & Metro!