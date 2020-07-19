All apartments in Reston
11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE

11771 North Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11771 North Shore Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
playground
microwave
refrigerator
Incredible Value! Handsome, all-brick townhouse in the best location in Reston. Ready to move in! Fresh and clean as a whistle! Recently painted top to bottom. Beautiful hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Garden-like setting with five acres of common grounds, including a tot-lot and tons of open green space. Neighborhood backs to Hidden Creek Golf Course. One of the early developments in Reston. Walkable to... Everything! Half a mile to Plaza America. Less than a mile to the Reston Town Center. One mile to Lake Anne and the Washington Plaza. Less than a mile and a half to the Wielhe Avenue Silver Line Metro Station and even closer to future Reston Town Center Metro Stop. Quarter of a mile to the Washington and Old Dominion rail to tail. Like we said, couldn't be more conveniently located! New to Reston? Check out the community video in the that looks like a Hollywood video camera at the top of the page).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE have any available units?
11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
