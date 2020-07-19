11771 NORTH SHORE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground

Incredible Value! Handsome, all-brick townhouse in the best location in Reston. Ready to move in! Fresh and clean as a whistle! Recently painted top to bottom. Beautiful hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Garden-like setting with five acres of common grounds, including a tot-lot and tons of open green space. Neighborhood backs to Hidden Creek Golf Course. One of the early developments in Reston. Walkable to... Everything! Half a mile to Plaza America. Less than a mile to the Reston Town Center. One mile to Lake Anne and the Washington Plaza. Less than a mile and a half to the Wielhe Avenue Silver Line Metro Station and even closer to future Reston Town Center Metro Stop. Quarter of a mile to the Washington and Old Dominion rail to tail. Like we said, couldn't be more conveniently located! New to Reston? Check out the community video in the that looks like a Hollywood video camera at the top of the page).