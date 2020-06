Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Come see this brand new, never lived in home, one of a kind, great rental. With 4 bedrooms, a spacious floor, plan, up to date everything, this home has it all. Light-filled interior town home unit with four spectacular levels, roof deck with fireplace, gourmet appointed kitchen, gleaming hardwoods, 9 ft. ceilings throughout and much, much more. Close to metro, shopping, and Reston town center. Hurry, this one will not last long.