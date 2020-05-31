All apartments in Purcellville
Purcellville, VA
135 MISTY POND TER
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

135 MISTY POND TER

135 Misty Pond Terrace · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 Misty Pond Terrace, Purcellville, VA 20132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this gorgeous deluxe TH in popular Purcellville Ridge. Totally upgraded 3BR/2full 2 half bath 3 Level TH with 2 car garage, deck, & fenced in backyard. Kitchen with hardwood floors, tile backsplach, granite counters, & SS appliances. Owner upgraded hardwood flooring, washer & dryer, light fixtures & toilets, kitchen appliances...all just 3 years ago. Deck and fence were just replaced!! Walkout basement to a nice, level backyard. Too much to mention. Everything is upgraded! Very Spacious!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

