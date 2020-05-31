135 MISTY POND TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this gorgeous deluxe TH in popular Purcellville Ridge. Totally upgraded 3BR/2full 2 half bath 3 Level TH with 2 car garage, deck, & fenced in backyard. Kitchen with hardwood floors, tile backsplach, granite counters, & SS appliances. Owner upgraded hardwood flooring, washer & dryer, light fixtures & toilets, kitchen appliances...all just 3 years ago. Deck and fence were just replaced!! Walkout basement to a nice, level backyard. Too much to mention. Everything is upgraded! Very Spacious!