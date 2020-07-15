All apartments in Prince William County
Find more places like 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prince William County, VA
/
5517 Blackburns Ford Ct
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

5517 Blackburns Ford Ct

5517 Blackburns Ford Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5517 Blackburns Ford Ct, Prince William County, VA 20169

Amenities

putting green
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
5517 Blackburns Ford Ct Available 06/01/19 Impeccable 4 Bed 4.5 Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Dominion Valley - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Single Family Home with a 2 Car Garage in Dominion Valley Gated Community. Toll Brothers Irvine Floor Plan with Over 4,000 Sq. Feet On 3 Finished Levels. The Main Level Boasts Hardwood Floors Throughout, Formal Living and Dining Areas with Custom Moldings, Spacious Open Kitchen with Tons of Cabinets, Large Center Island w/ Stainless Steel Appliances and Extended Breakfast Area That Opens to the Light Filled Family Room. Large Master/Owners Suite Complete with Sitting Room, His and Her Walk In Closets, & Luxurious Master Bath W/ Separate Tub and Shower. Three (3) Additional Bedrooms in the Upper Level with Wall to Wall Carpeting and 2 Full Bathrooms ~ 1 En-Suite & 1 Hall Bath. Finished Lower Level W/ Full Bath, Rec Room and Lots Of Storage Space. Large Fenced Backyard That Backs to Trees for Additional Privacy. Won't Last!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4809628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct have any available units?
5517 Blackburns Ford Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct have?
Some of 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct's amenities include putting green, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Blackburns Ford Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct offers parking.
Does 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct has a pool.
Does 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct have accessible units?
No, 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5517 Blackburns Ford Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave
Manassas, VA 20109
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln
Woodbridge, VA 22192
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct
Marumsco, VA 22191
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct
Manassas, VA 20109

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAMontclair, VANeabsco, VADumfries, VAWoodbridge, VATriangle, VACherry Hill, VA
Marumsco, VAMcNair, VAStone Ridge, VAFloris, VAOakton, VANewington, VABuckhall, VANewington Forest, VAGainesville, VADale City, VALake Ridge, VAVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia