1600 RENATE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool guest parking

Top to bottom beautifully renovated one bedroom, one full bath condo right down the road from historic Occoquan. Just walking distance to Old Town shops, restaurants and marina. Newly renovated open floor plan unit with LVP flooring throughout, new windows and sliding balcony door, top of the line kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, renovated bathroom, new doors, light fixtures, newly replaced HVAC, fresh neutral paint, oversized balcony. Perfect move-in condition. All details were thoughtfully thought through. Bedroom has a spacious walk in closet. An additional storage locker is in the building. Incredible location - next to 95 and route 123; very easy commute to Quantico and Fort Belvoir, easy access to VRE (less than 2 miles away), commuter lots, shops, restaurants and parks. Plenty of guest parking. Near the community playground and pool area. ALL Utilities included in the monthly rent, even the basic cable. A must see!