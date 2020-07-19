Rent Calculator
All apartments in Prince William County
Find more places like 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Prince William County, VA
/
1543 COLONIAL DRIVE
Last updated May 6 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1543 COLONIAL DRIVE
1543 Colonial Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1543 Colonial Drive, Prince William County, VA 22192
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sparkling 1 Bedroom condo on 1st level with eat-in space, living area and washer/dryer in unit. Shows well. Just minutes to Occoquan, Park & Ride and I-95. No pets. Owner license Realtor
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE have any available units?
1543 COLONIAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Prince William County, VA
.
What amenities does 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE have?
Some of 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1543 COLONIAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Prince William County
.
Does 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1543 COLONIAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
