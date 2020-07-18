14171 HUNTERS RUN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym ice maker microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Prospective Tenant, please work with your realtor to show this property as it is currently occupied by tenant. Please follow the COVID-19 procedure below. COVID-19: 1) Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.2) Showing agent and prospective tenant must follow the CDC procedure when visiting the property ( wear facial mask, glove, shoe cover etc). Please limit the number of persons to 3 ( showing agent plus 2 persons ) when visiting the property. Property is currently tenant occupied. Showing agents and their clients must wear face mask, gloves, shoe cover etc when showing. Evidence of not following this safety procedure will be disqualified for showing and rejection of application. ---------------------------------------------------Large townhouse over 2300fq with high ceiling and spacious bedrooms. 3 large bedroom in the upper level with 2 full baths. The lower level has a full bath and and a large room with workout door to the fenced backyard. The lower can be used as play room for kids or guest room. The main level a formal dining room and a large open family room. The rotten window trims will be replaced by owner. Convenient location to I-66 and shopping. Very good schools and subdivision. Rental application instruction in MRIS listing document.