12879 CARA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice clean renovated 3br 2bath condo townhome new paint and carpet for rent. Kitchen with table space and living room in main level. Basement has laundry and HVAC space. Close to major routes 95/ 123. Near by shopping (Potomac mills). Rush hour commuter bus services and local bus service near by also near VRE. Water is included in condo fee.