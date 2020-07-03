All apartments in Prince William County
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

12879 CARA DRIVE

12879 Cara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12879 Cara Drive, Prince William County, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Property Amenities
Nice clean renovated 3br 2bath condo townhome new paint and carpet for rent. Kitchen with table space and living room in main level. Basement has laundry and HVAC space. Close to major routes 95/ 123. Near by shopping (Potomac mills). Rush hour commuter bus services and local bus service near by also near VRE. Water is included in condo fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12879 CARA DRIVE have any available units?
12879 CARA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 12879 CARA DRIVE have?
Some of 12879 CARA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12879 CARA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12879 CARA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12879 CARA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12879 CARA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 12879 CARA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12879 CARA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12879 CARA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12879 CARA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12879 CARA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12879 CARA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12879 CARA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12879 CARA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12879 CARA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12879 CARA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12879 CARA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12879 CARA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
