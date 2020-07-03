Nice clean renovated 3br 2bath condo townhome new paint and carpet for rent. Kitchen with table space and living room in main level. Basement has laundry and HVAC space. Close to major routes 95/ 123. Near by shopping (Potomac mills). Rush hour commuter bus services and local bus service near by also near VRE. Water is included in condo fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12879 CARA DRIVE have any available units?
12879 CARA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 12879 CARA DRIVE have?
Some of 12879 CARA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12879 CARA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12879 CARA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.