Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:15 AM

12703 DARA DRIVE

12703 Dara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12703 Dara Drive, Prince William County, VA 22192

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely Gorgeous! Fully renovated 1-bedroom condo for rent. Great location for commuters and within walking distance from Historic Occoquan, with many opportunities for entertainment all year round. This unit features an open floor plan with new carpet and fresh paint throughout the home. The kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, gas stove, new cabinets, Granite counters and a separate island with extra storage and a breakfast bar. All utilities (gas, water, electric, and basic cable TV) as well as snow and trash removal are included in the monthly rent! Laundry facilities and a storage room are conveniently located in the building. Community amenities include an outdoor pool, playground, dog park, and on-site management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12703 DARA DRIVE have any available units?
12703 DARA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 12703 DARA DRIVE have?
Some of 12703 DARA DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12703 DARA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12703 DARA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12703 DARA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12703 DARA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12703 DARA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12703 DARA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12703 DARA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12703 DARA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12703 DARA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12703 DARA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12703 DARA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12703 DARA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12703 DARA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12703 DARA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12703 DARA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12703 DARA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
