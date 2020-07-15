12703 DARA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely Gorgeous! Fully renovated 1-bedroom condo for rent. Great location for commuters and within walking distance from Historic Occoquan, with many opportunities for entertainment all year round. This unit features an open floor plan with new carpet and fresh paint throughout the home. The kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, gas stove, new cabinets, Granite counters and a separate island with extra storage and a breakfast bar. All utilities (gas, water, electric, and basic cable TV) as well as snow and trash removal are included in the monthly rent! Laundry facilities and a storage room are conveniently located in the building. Community amenities include an outdoor pool, playground, dog park, and on-site management.