This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Churchland - This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse has had some recent updates and is move in ready. The kitchen is open to the dining room area has new cabinets and appliances. The floors in the kitchen and baths are ceramic tile and there is new carpet throughout. This lovely home has a large, fenced-in back yard! The application fee is $45.00 per adult, unless you are married or active duty military. We waive the app fee for active duty Military and we only charge 1 app fee for married couples!! The security deposit is equal to 1 month's rent. Please contact Lynnhaven Management with any questions or to view the property (757) 955-2010.



Tenants pay for electricity and water

The schools in this district are:

Churchland Elementary

Churchland Middle

Churchland High



No Pets Allowed



