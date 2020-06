Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Corner lot. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story cape cod in the Westhaven neighborhood. Available for immediate rental. Appliances included are refrigerator, built in oven, built in stove & dishwasher. Laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Nice sized fenced in back yard. 1 car detached garage is spacious and has a work bench area. Utilities are electric and oil heating. Don't let this one pass you by!

****APPROVED APPLICATION****