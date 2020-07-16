4110 Forresthills Drive

Amenities

Location, location, location! This charming Merrifields ranch home is conveniently located near Churchland Park, several Churchland schools, and easy freeway access. Entertain friends and family year round on the spacious back deck, which includes a shaded pergola to keep everyone cool during the warmer months. The kitchen boasts stainless steel fridge and dishwasher, built in oven, island electric cooktop, plentiful counter space and cabinetry, under cabinet lighting. Breakfast area with kitchen features a wood-burning stove that exudes historic charm. Bathrooms have been recently upgraded to include new vanities and tile. 200 sq ft workshop in the backyard has working electricity and can also be used for extra storage. Way too many perks to list.