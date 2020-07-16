All apartments in Portsmouth
4110 Forresthills Drive
4110 Forresthills Drive

4110 Forresthills Drive · (757) 340-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4110 Forresthills Drive, Portsmouth, VA 23703
Merrifields

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location! This charming Merrifields ranch home is conveniently located near Churchland Park, several Churchland schools, and easy freeway access. Entertain friends and family year round on the spacious back deck, which includes a shaded pergola to keep everyone cool during the warmer months. The kitchen boasts stainless steel fridge and dishwasher, built in oven, island electric cooktop, plentiful counter space and cabinetry, under cabinet lighting. Breakfast area with kitchen features a wood-burning stove that exudes historic charm. Bathrooms have been recently upgraded to include new vanities and tile. 200 sq ft workshop in the backyard has working electricity and can also be used for extra storage. Way too many perks to list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Forresthills Drive have any available units?
4110 Forresthills Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 Forresthills Drive have?
Some of 4110 Forresthills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 Forresthills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Forresthills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Forresthills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4110 Forresthills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 4110 Forresthills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4110 Forresthills Drive offers parking.
Does 4110 Forresthills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4110 Forresthills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Forresthills Drive have a pool?
No, 4110 Forresthills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4110 Forresthills Drive have accessible units?
No, 4110 Forresthills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Forresthills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4110 Forresthills Drive has units with dishwashers.
