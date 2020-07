Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three bedroom downstairs unit close access to all of Olde Towne, Ports Naval, NNSY, USCG service center. A short ferry ride to Norfolk and all it offers. Rent includes water and Gas. Pet friendly. This is a recent renovation and is like new. Beautiful open floor like plan with great kitchen island and tons of cabinets. Loads of natural lighting and space outside to enjoy also. Don't miss this great opportunity to enjoy all of what Olde Towne Portsmouth offers.