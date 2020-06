Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry

Historic Olde Towne - Historic home in Olde Towne. 1 Block to the waterside. Walk to shops and restaurants. FIVE bedrooms and FOUR full bath rooms. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Updated Kitchen with Granite, Stainless steel appliances and sliding door opens to deck. Beautiful built-ins in living room, dinning room and 1st floor bedroom (3rd master). Bonus Family room/game room in this walk out English basement. Large laundry room. Small shed and patio in fenced in yard. Ground maintenance included in rent. Available now. Multi year lease a plus. Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com



(RLNE5707716)