301 London Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room online portal

Quiet condo in park like setting. Short distance from Shipyard, PNMC, the Interstate, and the Coast Guard Service Center. This first floor unit is larger than most at 1200 sq ft. Open Layout and reserved covered parking with storage. Close to all that Old Towne has to offer. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, movie theatre, and outdoor entertainment. Not to mention the close proximity to the ferry that will take you to the District of Norfolk. Rent is easily paid through our convenient Online Portal. Apply Today!