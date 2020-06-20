All apartments in Portsmouth
301 London Street

301 London Street · (757) 488-5645
Location

301 London Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704
Olde Towne

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
online portal
Quiet condo in park like setting. Short distance from Shipyard, PNMC, the Interstate, and the Coast Guard Service Center. This first floor unit is larger than most at 1200 sq ft. Open Layout and reserved covered parking with storage. Close to all that Old Towne has to offer. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, movie theatre, and outdoor entertainment. Not to mention the close proximity to the ferry that will take you to the District of Norfolk. Rent is easily paid through our convenient Online Portal. Apply Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 London Street have any available units?
301 London Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 London Street have?
Some of 301 London Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 London Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 London Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 London Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 London Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 301 London Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 London Street does offer parking.
Does 301 London Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 London Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 London Street have a pool?
No, 301 London Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 London Street have accessible units?
No, 301 London Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 London Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 London Street has units with dishwashers.
