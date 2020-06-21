13 Fairview Circle South

Amenities

This home stands out! You must see this beautiful 4 bedroom home with 2-1/2 bathrooms in Fairview Heights! This home offers over 2,100 square feet of living space. It features stainless steel appliances to include built in microwave, smooth top stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, dual sink in master bathroom, custom tiled baths, jetted tub, privacy fenced yard, back deck. Pet friendly. This home does not participate in the section 8 housing program.



*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE ONLY CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**



*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.