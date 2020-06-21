All apartments in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA
13 Fairview Circle South
13 Fairview Circle South

13 Fairview Circle South · (757) 517-2345
Portsmouth
Location

13 Fairview Circle South, Portsmouth, VA 23702

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2108 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home stands out! You must see this beautiful 4 bedroom home with 2-1/2 bathrooms in Fairview Heights! This home offers over 2,100 square feet of living space. It features stainless steel appliances to include built in microwave, smooth top stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, dual sink in master bathroom, custom tiled baths, jetted tub, privacy fenced yard, back deck. Pet friendly. This home does not participate in the section 8 housing program.

*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE ONLY CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**

*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Fairview Circle South have any available units?
13 Fairview Circle South has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Fairview Circle South have?
Some of 13 Fairview Circle South's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Fairview Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
13 Fairview Circle South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Fairview Circle South pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Fairview Circle South is pet friendly.
Does 13 Fairview Circle South offer parking?
No, 13 Fairview Circle South does not offer parking.
Does 13 Fairview Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Fairview Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Fairview Circle South have a pool?
No, 13 Fairview Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 13 Fairview Circle South have accessible units?
No, 13 Fairview Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Fairview Circle South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Fairview Circle South has units with dishwashers.
