Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
9660 Glendevy Court
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

9660 Glendevy Court

9660 Glendevy Court · No Longer Available
Location

9660 Glendevy Court, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9660 Glendevy Court Available 03/15/20 Walk to Vienna metro!! Gorgeous end unit townhome!! (Vienna) - Rare opportunity to rent a home with so many unique features!! Beautifully updated large end unit town home with an open floor plan, less than a mile walk from the Vienna Metro on the Orange Line, close to Nottoway Park!!. Easy access to major commuter roads ~ I-66, I-495, Rt 123, Rt 50. The home goes to Mosby Woods, Thoreau and Oakton HS.The home has many beautiful features - Updated light fixtures, doors and hardware dazzle throughout! Walkout basement with garage entry, family room with beautiful gas fireplace, LVT flooring, half bath, washer/dryer and storage closets! Walk out from the family room on to a private, oversize, fenced backyard landscaped with a beautiful stonescape.The main level has an open floorplan with a large living and formal dining room combination, half bathroom and a large updated kitchen complete with granite countertops, cherry cabinets, SS appliances, and a large eating area that open out onto a private deck.The upper level has a large master bedroom with an attached walk in closet and beautifully updated master bathroom. Master bathroom has a shower stall, bathtub, double sinks, granite counters. The hallway connects to 2 bedrooms and a hall bath.SORRY - PETS NOT PERMITTED. Available March 15th or so. Minimum lease term 1 year.24 hr notice. Sentrilock on front door. Please schedule using showing time. Do not go without scheduling. Please note - Owners have 2 friendly bulldogs in the home currently. They will be penned to the kitchen for the showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5481482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9660 Glendevy Court have any available units?
9660 Glendevy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9660 Glendevy Court have?
Some of 9660 Glendevy Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9660 Glendevy Court currently offering any rent specials?
9660 Glendevy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9660 Glendevy Court pet-friendly?
No, 9660 Glendevy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9660 Glendevy Court offer parking?
Yes, 9660 Glendevy Court offers parking.
Does 9660 Glendevy Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9660 Glendevy Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9660 Glendevy Court have a pool?
No, 9660 Glendevy Court does not have a pool.
Does 9660 Glendevy Court have accessible units?
No, 9660 Glendevy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9660 Glendevy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9660 Glendevy Court does not have units with dishwashers.

