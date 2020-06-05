Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

9660 Glendevy Court Available 03/15/20 Walk to Vienna metro!! Gorgeous end unit townhome!! (Vienna) - Rare opportunity to rent a home with so many unique features!! Beautifully updated large end unit town home with an open floor plan, less than a mile walk from the Vienna Metro on the Orange Line, close to Nottoway Park!!. Easy access to major commuter roads ~ I-66, I-495, Rt 123, Rt 50. The home goes to Mosby Woods, Thoreau and Oakton HS.The home has many beautiful features - Updated light fixtures, doors and hardware dazzle throughout! Walkout basement with garage entry, family room with beautiful gas fireplace, LVT flooring, half bath, washer/dryer and storage closets! Walk out from the family room on to a private, oversize, fenced backyard landscaped with a beautiful stonescape.The main level has an open floorplan with a large living and formal dining room combination, half bathroom and a large updated kitchen complete with granite countertops, cherry cabinets, SS appliances, and a large eating area that open out onto a private deck.The upper level has a large master bedroom with an attached walk in closet and beautifully updated master bathroom. Master bathroom has a shower stall, bathtub, double sinks, granite counters. The hallway connects to 2 bedrooms and a hall bath.SORRY - PETS NOT PERMITTED. Available March 15th or so. Minimum lease term 1 year.24 hr notice. Sentrilock on front door. Please schedule using showing time. Do not go without scheduling. Please note - Owners have 2 friendly bulldogs in the home currently. They will be penned to the kitchen for the showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5481482)